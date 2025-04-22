In India, SS Rajamouli is a brand in himself. As a director, he has more recognition than most actors in the country. Why wouldn’t he? Just look at his filmography; almost all of his recent films were massive box office successes.

For example, take RRR, which starred two superstars, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. When it was released in 2022, the film was a pan-Indian success. Its gross box office revenue in India was 1039 crores. Since then, additional releases, including one in Japan, have pushed its global gross to a little over 1275 crores.

So, if top actors can charge upwards of 100 crores with varying levels of box office performance, what should a director with consistent box office success charge? Currently, there are no official figures related to SS Rajamouli‘s remuneration. However, there are speculations.

IMDb, for instance, reported a figure of 200 crores, sourced from their Highest Paid Indian Directors list. We don’t know how they arrived at that figure. According to Tupaki, SS Rajamouli doesn’t charge a huge amount upfront. Instead, he prefers to work with a minor token advance and opts for a profit-sharing model.

As we all know, his films are extremely profitable. So, there is a possibility that the figure could be close to what IMDb mentioned, but again, there is no concrete evidence to confirm this.

