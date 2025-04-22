Music maestro AR Rahman is a name that resonates with almost every Indian. His background scores have not only enhanced cinematic moments but also played a key role in making several films unforgettable. Dhanush, on the other hand, first caught our attention as an actor.

Over time, Dhanush rose to stardom, building a loyal fan base. He later branched out into direction and writing, taking creative control of projects like Idly Kadai (yet to be released), Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, Raayan, and Power Paandi.

The Mega Collaboration

Getting to the point, AR Rahman and Dhanush have already teamed up on multiple projects in the past, such as Maryan, Raanjhanaa, and Raayan, the latter being directed by Dhanush himself. Now, the duo is reuniting again, this time as actor and composer for a film tentatively titled D56, according to 123telugu.com. The news was shared by producer Ishari K. Ganesh during the pre-release event of Sumo (2025).

D56 is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Dhanush and Mari have previously worked together on the critically acclaimed socio-political crime action drama Karnan. However, before D56 takes off, the producer dropped another surprise, a separate project featuring Dhanush, helmed by director Vignesh Raja. While details about this film remain under wraps, one thing is sure: it will go on floors before D56.

