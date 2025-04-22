Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana has broken three major records at the box office, with the film standing at a total collection of 32.91 crore at the box office after 12 days. It has also crossed the 50 crore mark worldwide and is the fourth Malayalam film to cross the mark in 2025 after Rekhachithram, Officer On Duty, and L2: Empuraan.

Naslen’s film is trending better than his last superhit, Premalu, and it would be very interesting to see if it surpasses Premalu’s profit. In doing so, it would also be the most profitable Malayalam film at the box office in two years.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, the second Monday, April 21, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 1.41 crore at the box office, which was a drop of 49% from the previous day’s 2.8 crore. With the second Monday’s collection, the sports comedy has crossed three major milestones. Scroll down to check them out.

Axes 2nd Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025

The second highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 till now was Officer On Duty with a lifetime collection of 31.60 crore in India. Naslen’s film has now surpassed this number.

Axes 3rd Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

Alappuzha Gymkhana has now axed the third most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, which is Officer On Duty. Mounted on a budget of 13 crore, it earned 31.60 crore in its lifetime, delivering a profit of 143% at the box office. Alappuzha Gymkhana is mounted on a budget of 12 crore and has churned out a profit of 174.25% at the box office against a lifetime collection of 32.91 crore.

Biggest 2nd Monday Ticket Sales

The sports comedy has registered the biggest ticket sales for a Malayalam film on the second Monday on BMS. It registered 34K sold tickets on the second Monday, surpassing the second Monday ticket sales of L2: Empuraan, which registered 32K ticket sales.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Day 1: 2.65 crore

Day 2: 2.8 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore

Day 4: 3.65 crore

Day 5: 3.4 crore

Day 6: 2.9 crore

Day 7: 2.4 crore

Day 8: 2.6 crore

Day 9: 2.4 crore

Day 10: 2.5 crore

Day 11: 2.8 crore

Day 12: 1.41 crore

Total: 32.91 crore

