Malayalam Films in 2024 had a superb run at the box office. The year started with Jayaram and Mammootty’s Abraham Ozler turning into a hit to the last possible release, Marco, also starting on the right note with an opening of 4.30 crore.

Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2024

While Abraham Ozler was the first Mollywood hit of 2024, the most profitable film of the year 2024 came soon after with Premalu. The film was mounted on a budget of 9 crore, and it earned 76.10 crore in India in its lifetime and 132.79 crore worldwide. It delivered a profit of a massive 745.5% at the box office.

Mollywood this year hit a total of 1000 crore worldwide in the first half itself, with films like Manjummel Boys, Premalu, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, and Aavesham hitting more than 100 crore worldwide.

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024

The highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 was Manjummel Boys, with a collection of 241.56 crore worldwide. The survival drama earned a total of 142 crore in India.

Malayalam Film Industry in 2024, a blockbuster with Manjummel Boys and three superhits with Premalu, Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, and Kishkindha Kaandam. There were four hits with Abraham Ozler, Thalavan, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Sookshmadarshini. A lot of films recovered their budgets and were successful. These included Anweshippin Kandethum, Bramayugam, Aadujeevitham, Varshangallku Shesham, Aavesham, Guruavayoor Ambalanadayil, and Pani.

Here are the most profitable Malayalam Films Of 2024.

Premalu : 745.5% Manjummel Boys: 610% Kishkindha Kaandam: 493.5% Vaazha: 369.2% Sookshmadarshini: 179.2% Thalavan: 135% ARM: 113.33% Abraham Ozler: 110%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

