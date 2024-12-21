Malayalam film industry seems to be all set to close the year with another success as Unni Mukundan’s Marco has opened at the box office on a good note. In fact, it has delivered one of the biggest openings for a Malayalam film in the year 2024.

Fourth Best Opening Of 2024

This is the fourth-best opening of the year 2024 after Aadujeevitham, Turbo, and Malaikottai Vaaliban. It has surpassed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Fahadh Faasil‘s Aavesham at the box office.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 1

Starring Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja, Sreejith Ravi, and Kabir Duhan Singh, the film earned 4.30 crore at the box office on the opening day, December 20, Friday.