Malayalam film industry seems to be all set to close the year with another success as Unni Mukundan’s Marco has opened at the box office on a good note. In fact, it has delivered one of the biggest openings for a Malayalam film in the year 2024.
Fourth Best Opening Of 2024
This is the fourth-best opening of the year 2024 after Aadujeevitham, Turbo, and Malaikottai Vaaliban. It has surpassed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Fahadh Faasil‘s Aavesham at the box office.
Marco Box Office Collection Day 1
Starring Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja, Sreejith Ravi, and Kabir Duhan Singh, the film earned 4.30 crore at the box office on the opening day, December 20, Friday.
Trending
The film has been rated 8.2 on IMDb. Helmed by Haneef Adeni, the official synopis of the film says, “The story of gangster Marco and the powerful Adat family, who dominate Kerala’s gold mafia.”
Marco VS Garudan VS Jai Ganesh
Comparing the Malayalam action thriller’s opening day collection with the last two films of Unni Mukundan, Garudan and Jai Ganesh, Marco earned 22% higher than the actor’s last Tamil outing Garudan and 9 times more than Jai Ganesh. All three films were released in the year 2024. Jai Ganesh was a Malayalam thriller, while Garudan was a Tamil neo-noir action drama!
Here are the top 10 Mollywood openings of the year 2024.
- Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 7.50 crore
- Turbo: 5.70 crore
- Malaikottai Vaaliban: 5.65 crore
- Marco: 4.30 crore
- Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 3.80 crore
- Aavesham: 3.65 crore
- Manjummel Boys: 3.40 crore
- Bougainvillea: 3.30 crore
- Bramayugam: 3.10 crore
- ARM: 3 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 1: Nana Patekar Starrer Brings 5th Worst Opening Of 2024 – 10 Lowest Hindi Openings Of The Year!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News