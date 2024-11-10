Bougainvillea, starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, failed to create any impact during its theatrical run across the globe. Initially, it enjoyed good numbers coming in, and considering the controlled cost, it was expected to be a successful affair. However, it slowed down miserably after the first few days and failed to attract footfalls consistently. As a result, it has ended its run at the worldwide box office below 35 crores gross.

Directed by Amal Neerad, the Malayalam psychological crime thriller was released in theatres on October 17. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Even among the audience, it had mixed word-of-mouth. This mixed reception became a major hurdle for the film, and the overall potential at ticket windows was affected.

Even before the completion of a month, Bougainvillea closed its run. At the Indian box office, it earned just 17.18 crores net. Including taxes, it amassed 20.27 crores gross. In the overseas market, it did a fair business of 16.50 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection wrapped up at just 33.68 crores gross.

Ideally, Bougainvillea should have hit the 50 crore mark globally but ended its journey on an underwhelming note.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net- 17.18 crores

India gross- 20.27 crores

Overseas gross- 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 33.68 crores

The film reportedly had a budget of 20 crores. So, compared to the domestic collection of 17.18 crores, it’s in a deficit of 2.82 crores. It’s a losing affair at the Indian box office!

Meanwhile, Bougainvillea is inspired by Lajo Jose’s novel Ruthinte Lokam (2019)

