What a glorious run Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is witnessing at the Indian box office. It enjoyed massive pre-release buzz and clocked one of the best advance booking sales for a Bollywood film in 2024. The streak of success continues as it bridges the gap with Singham Again and surpasses expectations with each passing day. Scroll below for an update on day 9.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 remained one of the most awaited sequels of 2024. Kartik Aaryan was arriving alongside Vidya Balan as Manjulika, which is iconic. The supporting cast, including Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz, also left fans excited and curious. Despite a clash with Singham Again, the horror-comedy flick is a force to reckon with!

Box Office Collection Day 9

On the second Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 truly witnessed a weekend bonanza, as collections of 18 crores* came in. This is an impressive jump of 45% compared to 12.24 crores earned on day 8. Anees Bazmee’s directorial is surpassing expectations with each passing day.

The 9-day total of Bhool Bhulaiya 3 stands at 199.26 crores. Kartik Aaryan has now become the highest-grossing film in the franchise by surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.57 crores).

Surpasses 7 Bollywood biggies

With its huge jump on Saturday, BB3 has surpassed the lifetime of as many as 6 Bollywood biggies. The list includes Bang Bang (181.03 crores), Bajirao Mastani (184 crores), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.57 crores), 2.0 Hindi (188 crores), Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores).

It will soon unlock another milestone by becoming the first film in the franchise to enter the 200 crore club. It only needs 3 crores more, which has been collected in real-time as you read this article.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 9: Much-Needed 33% Growth For Ajay Devgn’s Film + Rohit Shetty Beats His Own Golmaal Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News