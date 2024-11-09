Janhvi Kapoor is undisputedly one of the most bankable stars of her generation. She’s been experimenting with scripts and delivering some really versatile performances. The Bollywood beauty had three theatrical releases this year, but unfortunately, the success ratio is zero. Scroll below for a detailed box office report card 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor 2024 releases

2024 began in May for Janhvi fans, who treated fans with Mr & Mrs Mahi. She went through multiple surgeries for her role as a female cricketer. While she and Rajkummar Rao received praise for their performance, the film was criticized for its weak plot and screenplay.

In August, her second outing of the year, Ulajh, was released in theatres. There were huge expectations, but it opened to negative reviews.

Kapoor made her debut in South Indian cinema with Devara, which featured Jr NTR in the leading role. The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, was released in September 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor Success Ratio (2024)

While all the films looked promising, they turned out to be huge disappointments at the box office. Take a look at the box office verdicts of Janhvi’s 2024 releases below:

Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crores (losing)

Ulajh: 8.70 crores (flop)

Devara: 292.71 crores (losing)

Total: 336.55 crores

Here’s how we have calculated the Success Ratio:

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

According to the calculation, Janhvi Kapoor will have a success ratio of 0% in 2024. Despite contributing to 300 crores+ at the Indian box office this year, there’s been no success in her kitty. It looked like a year of triumph, but that, unfortunately, was not the case for the 27-year-old actress.

