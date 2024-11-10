Saturday brought cheer for Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor Khan led Singham Again. The cop drama witnessed a much-needed boost in collections, but was it enough? Certainly not if one compares it with the flourishing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Scroll below for the box office update on day 9.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama was released on Diwali. With a plot around the Ramayana, the theme helped boost footfalls amid the festive holidays. Despite lagging behind in advance booking sales, Singham Again covered the distance and took the lead at the box office during the opening week. The tables have now turned, and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dominates the ticket windows.

Box Office Collection Day 9

On day 9, Singham Again added box office collections of 12 crores* to its kitty. It has witnessed a much-needed growth of 33% compared to 9 crores* earned on Friday. The earnings have jumped back in the double-digit range, but it would have been ideal for the cop drama to at least touch the 15 crore mark.

The occupancy in the morning shows remains decent, and spot bookings are expected to improve during the evening shows. However, it is a working day tomorrow, so the night shows will not contribute much to the overall collection. The 9-day earnings of Singham Again now stand at 207.6 crores*.

Rohit Shetty vs Rohit Shetty

Despite slowing down, Singham Again continues to achieve milestones at the Indian box office. It has surpassed as many as 8 Bollywood biggies on Saturday. The list includes Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar‘s films.

With that, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have also added another feather to their cap as their latest Diwali release has surpassed the lifetime collection of Golmaal Again (205.72 crores). Ithad previously become the highest-grossing film in the cop universe by surpassing Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores).

The next aim for Rohit Shetty is to surpass Chennai Express (227 crores).

*denotes estimated, final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (USA) Report #6: Unleashes Madness As It Clocks $600K Mark, Allu Arjun’s Film Records History In Premiere Pre-Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News