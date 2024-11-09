The much-needed second weekend for Singham Again is here. After a tremendous run in the first week, Ajay Devgn starrer began to face mid-week blues. Box office collection fell below the 10 crore mark on Friday. There’s been an improvement on day 9. Scroll below for the early trends.

Singham Again Week 1

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan led cop drama made a smashing debut, minting over 125 crores in its opening weekend. It further passed the Monday test as collections stayed near 20 crores. The streak of success continued, with the opening week concluding at 186.60 crores.

Box Office Collection Day 9

On the second Saturday, Singham Again reportedly added box office collections in the range of 12-13 crores. That brings some huge sigh of relief for makers as the cop drama grows by almost 33-44%. It would have been ideal if the earnings remained in the vicinity of 15 crores, but everything is good as long as there’s an upward graph.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the second week of Singham Again below:

Week 1: 186.60 crores

Day 8: 9 crores*

Day 9: 12-13 crores (estimates)

The total box office collection will land somewhere between 207.6-208.6 crores. This is good news since Singham has officially crossed the bridge and made a cakewalk entry into the 200 crore club.

Surpasses Golmaal Again & 7 other Bollywood biggies

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film has now left behind the lifetime collections of Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), Good Newwz (201.14 crores), 3 Idiots (202 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores), Golmaal Again (205.72 crores), Housefull 4 (206 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores). It’s a huge milestone as all of these are Bollywood biggies starring either Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, or Aamir Khan in the lead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Box Office Report Card 2024: 0% Success Ratio Despite 336 Crores+ Earnings From 2 Releases, It’s Been An Unfortunate Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News