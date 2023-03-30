Deepika Padukone is among the Bollywood A-listers who are known not only for their impeccable acting skills but also dance moves. The actress has showcased her dancing skills in various peppy Bollywood tracks, such as Dum Maaro Dum and Besharam Rang. However, one of her songs Lovely from Happy New Year stays in her fans’ hearts rent-free. An old video of the actress’ rehearsals for the song recently made its way back to the internet, leaving fans divided about her moves.

Deepika made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with the 2007 romance drama Om Shanti Om. Since then, the actress has starred in various blockbusters and added several feathers to her career’s hat, including a Hollywood film with Vin Diesel.

Deepika Padukone shared the screen again with SRK in Happy New Year, 2014, and played the role of a dancer named Mohini. While the movie failed to impress the audience and critics, Deepika’s performance in Lovely was widely lauded.

Now, a clip from Deepika’s rehearsals with her choreographer is making rounds on the internet. In the clip, the Padmavat actress could be seen donning a black tank top with grey yoga pants. She surely nailed every move in the practise session and her fans cannot stop appreciating her. Watch the video here.

A YouTube user wrote, “Dipeeka is damn perfect ️ don’t know why people actually trolls her for everything.”

A second fan penned, “Can we get the full version??” while a third one wrote, “Deepika is an art.”

While fans loved the actress’ performance, some were more impressed by the choreographer dancing behind her. A YouTube user wrote, “I love depiii she did a damn good job in the real clip but here it’s the girl behind for me,” while another commented, “Deepika looks little stuff here….. choreographer nailed it…look at the flexibility, elegance are.”

Some also compared her dance to ‘robot dance,’ while another one wrote, “Balo ka dance hai yeh.”

Geeta Kapoor and Farah Khan originally choreographed the track. Apart from Deepika and SRK, the film starred Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff.

