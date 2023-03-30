Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently stirred social media with her remarks against Bollywood. The actress, who’s on a promotional spree for her upcoming show Citadel, recently opened up about moving to the West. On the podcast, the actress revealed that she was being ‘pushed to the corner’. PeeCee’s revelation not only raised many eyebrows but also received support from many film fraternity people. While others lauded her for her courage, Kangana Ranaut dragged Karan Johar and accused him of allegedly banning the actress from Bollywood.

Well, many thought why KJo was being dragged into the controversy, we decided to dig deep and read some accusations and allegations made in the past. Not many know, but there have been rumours of the filmmaker trying to get the actress banned in the industry. Scroll down as we break down the entire controversy in order to explain it to you better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2012, love affair rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were at the peak and Gauri Khan did every possible thing to push the global icon away from the superstar. Reportedly, Gauri, who’s best of friends with Karan Johar, revealed the same to the filmmaker and the duo tried to ‘push Priyanka out of their way.’ Well, not only that, Peecee even left everyone’s eyes wide open when she planted a peck on SRK’s cheek at a party.

Later, Priyanka Chopra’s close associate opened up about the same and told Mumbai Mirror, “At a recent party, while he (Karan) was feeding her cupcakes, she heard rumours of him b*tching her out-all this is very hurtful. Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?”

However, Karan Johar was quick to react to Priyanka Chopra’s close associate’s quote indirectly. Without naming anyone he Tweeted, “Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called ‘friends’ to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame,” he wrote. “Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it’s too late!!! Grow up!!! and don’t mess with goodness….” he said further.

It is also being said that it was Karan Johar who played the good and matured guy and sorted out things between the three! Later, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan broke up, reportedly triggering PCJ’s decision to move to Hollywood.

In 2021, Priyanka Chopra’s overseas manager Anjula Achariahad had again made shocking revelations against Bollywood. She had said in an interview, “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India who were so negative. I was at Manish Goel’s house at dinner with some prominent people from…I wouldn’t say Bollywood, they hate that word…the Hindi film industry, and they were just so negative about her. They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don’t know why you are wasting your time blah blah…”

“I remember feeling really hurt at the time, ‘am I wasting my time?’ But this is where self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream right? To bring somebody from India to Hollywood but gotta tell you, when I look into Priyanka’s eyes… you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she is a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more belief in myself than what those people were telling me,” said Anjula further.

Cut short to 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly decided to bury the hatchet and move on. The actor and producer duo kissed, made up, and reunited on KJo’s chat show Koffee With Karan, where she appeared with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Well, all we can say is all’s well that ends well!

For more such interesting Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Labelled As Ridiculous In Hip Hip Hurray’s Old Clip, Video Goes Viral As Netizens Say “We’re Now Stuck With ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News