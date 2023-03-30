Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been enjoying his popularity since the beginning of his career in the ‘90s. However, with a possible intention to extend his fan base, the Hera Pheri actor once appeared on the cover of the country’s first registered gay magazine called Bombay Dost.

Khiladi Kumar, who is known for his action-packed movies and comic roles, did not shy away from posing for a gay magazine in 1995 and even spoke about his heterosexuality. The Bollywood A-lister, in the interview, recalled his time in Thailand revealing how he’d seen it all. Read on to know more.

Akshay Kumar for the gay magazine spoke about the time he spent in Thailand and according to The Indian Express stated, “I was brought up in Thailand during my impressionable years. I’ve seen it all and I’m not telling you whether I’ve done it all.” The edition with the actor’s interview was subtitled “Akshay on Gays”, and reportedly featured a sultry image of him drenched in water while wearing a nose ring. For the unversed, the interview with the gay magazine happened after a year of his blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

The gay magazine cover of Akshay Kumar according to the publication recently became a hot topic of discussion on Reddit where many praised how good the actor looked with the nose ring. A few others claimed that it was one of their favourite photoshoots whereas, others claimed that Akshay has always been a gay icon.

On the work front, Akshay had a busy 2022 with multiple releases namely Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Cuttputlli and Samrat Prithviraj. His recent release Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi proved to be a dud at the box-office.

