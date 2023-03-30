Bollywood’s rant queen, Kangana Ranaut, hours after schooling the paparazzi at the airport for not asking her questions about the film mafia took to social media to speak against a new topic. The Manikarnika star, who time and again takes the help of social media platforms to voice her opinions, decided to take a dig at westernisation in a new tweet.

The 36-year-old actress on Twitter asked people to “stop westernization of our civilization” while sharing a video of a swimmer who spoke against the NCAA and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. In the clip, Riley Gaines, a University of Kentucky graduate and a swimmer shared how the female swimmers had to share their locker room with Lia- who she called a “22-year-old male who is fully intact with male genitalia.” Read on to know the details.

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut claimed that westernisation in our culture ran deeper than expected. “We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any.” Well, Kangana did not stop here. Posting another tweet in the same thread, the actress wrote, “Family/financial support, women don’t want to have children anymore n this new gender drama is becoming a pandemic there.” She concluded, “That society is on the verge of collapse, we don’t need to imitate those who meet parents for weekend dinners and make them pay for half the bill. Disgusting.”

We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any (1/2) https://t.co/IjOmwrdt3i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2023

A few quickly reacted to Kangana’s new claims. One user suggested, “First stop roaming around in their cars & stop wearing their clothes… Hypocrite.” Another user claimed, “Khud ohi karti hai.”

The next one tweeted, “Westernisation lecture looks so hypocritic coming out of your mouth is a very weird way..But it’s OK.. Carry on.” Another individual posted, “Your last movie showed you as fully westernized, except for your language which remained Indian, but look at your attire in that movie and not even just movie look at your attire during promotion of your Lock Up serial … such a hypocrite.”

And, one user added, “If you don’t like western culture then why are you talking in their language. Why don’t you write in Sanskrit? The next person concluded, “It has already started here, sweetie. And there’s no way you can stop this.”

On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 and the period drama film Emergency which will also mark her first solo directorial film. Apart from this, her other projects include Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita

