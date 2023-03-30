After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha has returned with yet another thrilling story, ‘Bheed’. The film, which is based on real-life events, portrays the plight of migrant workers who were finding different ways to reach home amid the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. The film has been shot in black and white and has received mixed to positive responses from critics and audiences. While the film continues to be showered with praises, the director feels bizarre not to see the audience present at the theatre.

Looking at its box office performance, the film seems to be struggling at the ticket window. It has also been facing tough competition with latest releases like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

During his recent interview, Anubhav Sinha revealed that he’s shocked to see the praises on ‘Bheed’ while theatres have no audience. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and others in pivotal roles.

Speaking to film critic Bhardwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, Anubhav Sinha said, “Sometimes you make a film which is rejected and you understand that even if it’s a great film, people didn’t connect with it. Over time you’ll learn to live with it. Or you make a film where people love it and they go to the theatres and they see it. This film has received so much love and adulation and respect. People are writing pages on WhatsApp and on Facebook, more reviews than I have ever read. But there’s nobody in the theatres. But it makes a slightly bizarre feeling. I’m half happy and half intrigued.”

Koimoi rated Bheed with 3 stars and wrote in the review, “The pandemic for us city dwellers was more about not getting to go out of our abodes and living everyday life, more than the fight for survival. Yes, we had our problems too, but for the majority of us, it never became a situation to choose between life and death. For the migrants, though, who had to vacate the Maximum city and move towards their villages, fought a battle, a battle for life and the fight to save every bit of it if they could. Filmmakers have been trying to capture the situation through their lens over the past two years, but none could crack the idea in a bulletproof way.”

