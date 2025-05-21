Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Dino Morea’s rom-com drama The Royals succeeded in holding the people’s attention in its second week after release. The Netflix series is steadily positioned in a favorable position. Keep scrolling for more.

The Royals OTT Verdict

The trending rom-com series debuted on Netflix on May 9, 2025. It is on the weekly list of the top 10 non-English TV shows for the second time. The show has witnessed a significant rise in viewership from its debut week. Based on the data provided by Netflix, it achieved a strong viewership of 3 million in its debut week and was ranked #3.

Now, in its second week from May 12-18, The Royals has held on to its #3 spot royally, and there has also been a sharp hike in viewership. The series generated 5.5 million views in its first week 2 and has been watched for 33 million hours [via Netflix]. The viewership increased by 83% in Week 2. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s series has been in the weekly top 10 for two consecutive weeks and is also the #1 show in seven countries.

Trending in 58 countries

The Royals is at #1 in Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and three other Asian countries. It is also in the top 10 in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil, and more. People outside Asian countries also enjoy this quirky rom-com with an ensemble cast. In addition to Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, it also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

Viewership Summary of The Royals based on the data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3 million | 17.7 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 5.5 million | 33 million viewing hours | Rank 3

More About the Show

The Royals has eight episodes and is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. It follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these shows have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 19 To May 25): Hunt, Inheritance, Motorheads & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News