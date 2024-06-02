Ishaan Khatter Makes Things Official With Rumored Girlfriend Chandni Bainz? Takes Her On A Movie Date With His Mother

Ishaan Khatter has been struck by Cupid’s arrow again. After his alleged breakup with Ananya Pandey, the actor kept his personal life lowkey. But some time ago, rumors started swirling that the actor had fallen in love again and had begun dating Chandni Bainz, a man of Malaysian descent. And their latest outing is confirming these speculations. Ishaan was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chandni. Not only that, but things are becoming severe because Ishaan’s mother, Neliima Azeem, was spotted with the two. And it’s all the internet can talk about today!

On Saturday night, actor Ishaan Khatter, his mother, Neliima Azeem, and his girlfriend, model Chandni Bainz, went out to see a movie. Numerous images and videos of the group outside a Mumbai movie theater surfaced on social media and started circulating as curious fans jumped in to take a look.

In a video posted by Paparazzi, Ishaan is seen guiding Neliima Azeem’s hands as they descend the stairs and leave the building. The mother-son duo grinned as they were going before Ishaan hugged her goodbye.

Ishaan Khatter also walked Chandni down the stairs, but they avoided the paparazzi. After escorting her to her car, he shut the door behind her. It looked like quite a comfy movie date, as the three wore comfortable summer outfits, with Ishaan & Chandni twinning in white.

Ishaan and Chandni made their first public appearance in September of last year. The two allegedly went to Ishaan’s friend’s engagement ceremony. They were spotted holding hands as they left a building.

Previously, Khatter was said to be in a relationship with actor Ananya Panday. Together, they starred in the 2020 movie Khaali Peeli.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter ‘s Hollywood debut series, The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, will be out soon. The Netflix series is based on the same-titled novel by American author Elin Hilderbrand. Filmmaker Susanne Bier directs it. The Perfect Couple also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

