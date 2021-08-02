Advertisement

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular gen-Z actresses and is known for her extraordinary fashion affair. From her city spottings to red carpet looks – the diva manages to turn heads every time she makes a public appearance. Today, we bring you a throwback when her alleged linkup rumours with Ishaan Khatter was doing the rounds on social media.

Tara made her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’ whereas Ishaan made his debut with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

According to a report by TOI, Karan Johar was so impressed with Ishaan Khatter’s performance in Dhadak that he offered him SOTY 2. If the reports are to be believed, he even shot a few action scenes for the film but this all came to an end when Karan got to know about Tara Sutaria’s breakup with Ishaan.

Yes, that’s correct. Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter broke up after things didn’t work out between them. And well, that led to the exit of Ishaan from ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

Karan Johar didn’t drop Tara as she was his leading lady in the film which for obvious reasons led to Ishaan’s exit from SOTY2.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria is currently dating Aadar Jain who happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin. The Tadap actress is often spotted in family pictures of ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ along with Alia Bhatt who is dating Ranbir.

And Ishaan Khatter on the other hand is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday. Although none of them has confirmed their relationship but are often spotted hanging out together. Not just that, if the reports are to be believed, Ishaan accompanied Ananya on her Maldives trip.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter alleged linkup rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

