What! Anu Malik Copied Israeli National Anthem's Tune For A Song In Ajay Devgn's Diljale? Twitterati Goes Berserk

Anu Malik is one of the most controversial music directors in Bollywood’s history. No doubt, the music maestro has given us some memorable songs, he more often makes headlines for allegedly copying tunes from all over the globe. The new addition to the list is a song from Ajay Devgn starrer Diljale, which is being said to be an exact copy of the Israeli national anthem.

It was yesterday, Israel won their second-ever gold at Olympics. While paying the honour to the player, the national anthem was played and here in India, everyone went crazy as it was a total match of Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh song.

Here’s how Twitter users are reacting to the row and Anu Malik:

One user wrote: “We need to check national anthems of all the countries, Anu Malik would surely have taken “inspiration” for plagiarism”

Another one wrote: “Anu Malik just simply didn’t copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn’t going to win medals for years. Visionary man.”

Some more reactions:

No it is not just you. 100% true. I can't get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba 😂😂 WDTT https://t.co/GvXdvlusyu — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik is a visionary Music Director..he is taking India- Israel friendship to a next level..Track 2 Diplomacy..😭 — ସୈାମ୍ୟକାନ୍ତ ପଣ୍ଡା 🇮🇳 (@SOMPANDAODIA) August 2, 2021

It shows growth of Anu Malik.

He used to copy Pakistani songs but this time he spread his wings and conquered Israel.😂 — Sangeeta Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@sangeeta_tyagi) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik you copied Israeli’s national anthem music & composed “Mera desh, Mera mulk Mera yeh watan ? Anu Malik need an Olympic gold medal for plagiarism . pic.twitter.com/EmMlaijMHC — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) August 2, 2021

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik pic.twitter.com/uf9znopHuk — Rajiv Singh (@RajivSi86412039) August 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on Anu Malik allegedly lifting tunes from the Israeli national anthem? Share with us through comments.

