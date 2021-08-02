What! Anu Malik Copied Israeli National Anthem's Tune For A Song In Ajay Devgn's Diljale? Twitterati Goes Berserk
Anu Malik Lifts Tunes From Israeli National Anthem’s Tune For A Song In Ajay Devgn’s Diljale(Photo Credit: Twitter/Imdb)

Anu Malik is one of the most controversial music directors in Bollywood’s history. No doubt, the music maestro has given us some memorable songs, he more often makes headlines for allegedly copying tunes from all over the globe. The new addition to the list is a song from Ajay Devgn starrer Diljale, which is being said to be an exact copy of the Israeli national anthem.

It was yesterday, Israel won their second-ever gold at Olympics. While paying the honour to the player, the national anthem was played and here in India, everyone went crazy as it was a total match of Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh song.

Here’s how Twitter users are reacting to the row and Anu Malik:

One user wrote: “We need to check national anthems of all the countries, Anu Malik would surely have taken “inspiration” for plagiarism”

Another one wrote: “Anu Malik just simply didn’t copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn’t going to win medals for years. Visionary man.”

Some more reactions:

What are your thoughts on Anu Malik allegedly lifting tunes from the Israeli national anthem? Share with us through comments.

