Jurassic World Rebirth debuts at the top rank in China with $40 million+ collection during its 5-day opening weekend. In addition, the movie has also beaten the three-day opening weekend collection of Mission: Impossible 8 with its three-day debut numbers at the Chinese box office, recording the biggest three-day opening weekend of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has received mixed reactions on the aggregate sites, but that does not seem to have stopped it from having a massive opening weekend. Rebirth amassed over $300 million globally on its long opening weekend, recording the biggest debut of the year, beating A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch. A film with such a massive opening is expected to earn $1 billion at the end of its theatrical run worldwide.

How much did the film earn on its opening weekend in China?

The dinosaur movie rampaged at the Chinese box office in its opening weekend. Jurassic World Rebirth recorded a $25.8 million three-day weekend and a $41.6 million five-day opening in China. It raked $8.5 million on Sunday from 126K screenings, a -21.2% decline from Saturday. 82.4% of Sunday tickets were bought during the day, and just 17.6% were from pre-sales.

Registers the biggest 3-day weekend of 2025 for Hollywood movies in China

Scarlett Johansson’s film has beaten the three-day opening weekend collection of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with its $25.8 million three-day collection. For the record, MI 8 collected $25.6 million in its three-day opening weekend in China, becoming Hollywood’s biggest three-day weekend of 2025. The Jurassic World movie has now snatched away this title.

In addition, the Jurassic World movie has registered Hollywood’s biggest debut since Venom: The Last Dance‘s $45.7 million 5-day opening at the Chinese box office. Despite the strong start, it still trails Jurassic World Dominion’s $53 million 3-day opening in 2022, underlining the persistent slump for Hollywood sequels in China. The film collected $294K in pre-sales for Monday, playing over 117K screenings.

Worldwide collection update

Rebirth collected $147.3 million in North America and $171.01 million overseas during its 5-day opening weekend. Scarlett Johansson‘s film collected $318.3 million on its global opening. Jonathan Bailey starrer Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

