Most of us have watched the animated film How to Train Your Dragon, which was released 15 years ago. Nearly a month ago, a live-action remake of the movie hit theatres with the same title. Naturally, comparisons between the two versions have emerged, both in terms of financial performance and audience response. In both metrics, the live-action remake has the upper hand, except in terms of critical reception.

Domestic Box Office Performance of How to Train Your Dragon: Animated vs. Live-Action

Coming to the financials, as per Box Office Mojo the 2010 animated version managed to earn USD 217 million from the domestic U.S. market over its lifetime. The 2025 live-action version, meanwhile, as per Box Office Mojo has earned USD 224 million from the U.S. domestic market so far, and it is still running in theatres. So clearly, the live-action remake has been a smashing success so far. The difference between the original and the remake in the domestic U.S. market is USD 7 million, and that gap continues to grow.

Worldwide Box Office Performance of How to Train Your Dragon: Animated vs Live-Action

When we look at the worldwide gross, the live-action remake is also leading her as well. The 2010 animated original earned USD 494 million over its lifetime, whereas the live-action remake has already earned USD 516 million in less than a month. While it’s true that currency value has depreciated over time, the difference between the two figures is about USD 22 million, and it’s still growing.

International Box Office Performance of How to Train Your Dragon: Animated vs. Live-Action

Coming to international markets, in the case of the original 2010 animated film, the United Kingdom was its top international market, contributing USD 26 million. South Korea came next with USD 25 million, followed by France in third place with USD 22 million.

Just like many other recent Hollywood films, China is the biggest contributor so far to the live-action remake’s box office, with USD 31 million. Mexico holds the second position with USD 30 million, followed by the United Kingdom in third place with USD 21 million.

Top 5 International Markets That Contributed to the Box Office Performance of How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

United Kingdom – 26 million South Korea – 25 million France – 22 million Australia – 16 million Germany – 15 million

Top 5 International Markets Contributing to the Box Office Performance of How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

China – 31 million Mexico – 30 million United Kingdom – 21 million Brazil – 15 million Spain – 11 million

