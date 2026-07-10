Alpha Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, sealed its fate in its first week, and now it is trying to reach a respectable total at the Indian box office. On the second Friday, day 8, the film dropped below the 2 crore mark, as expected, given the mixed-to-negative word-of-mouth and the competition from Dhamaal 4. However, for Sharvari, it has emerged as the third half-century in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Records a disappointing occupancy on the 2nd Friday

With Dhamaal 4 witnessing a grand release, the spy action thriller lost a significant chunk of shows across India. The film’s second Friday started on a poor note, with a morning occupancy of 6%. It was followed by some growth in the afternoon shows, with the occupancy reaching 10%. In the evening shows, there was some growth again, with the occupancy at 14%. While reports for the night occupancy are yet to come, it has been learned that the film has jumped again.

Alpha drops below 2 crore on day 8

While occupancy grew as the day progressed, it remained below par for Alpha overall. As a result, it is heading for a collection of 1.7-1.8 crore on day 8. Compared to day 7’s 2.6 crore, it dropped by 34.61-30.76%. Overall, it has earned 50.1-50.2 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 59.11-59.23 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.5 crore

Day 8 – 1.7-1.8 crore

Total –50.1-50.2 crore

Sharvari scores her 3rd fifty at the Indian box office

While Alpha has turned out to be a disappointment, it has brought some good news for Sharvari. As we can see, the film has earned 50.1-50.2 crore, thus scoring a fifty for the actress. Overall, it is Sharvari’s third film to cross the 50 crore net milestone in India after Munjya and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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