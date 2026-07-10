Box Office: Can Kiara Advani Break Her Losing Streak With Toxic? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Kiara Advani has been making headlines ever since the official video of “Tabaahi” from Toxic was unveiled yesterday. While the audio track was released months ago, the music video has drawn attention to the actress’s glamorous, sultry avatar. With Toxic gearing up for its theatrical release, Kiara will now be hoping the film translates the buzz into strong box office numbers and helps her avoid an unwanted feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kiara Advani’s impressive post-COVID run dented by two major disappointments

The post-COVID era started on a high note for Kiara, with her first theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, becoming a big success. It was followed by Jugjugg Jeeyo, which turned out to be an average affair. Her third release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was also a commercial success. It was followed by Game Changer, which broke her winning streak.

After a splendid start in the post-COVID era, Kiara Advani featured in the Tollywood magnum opus Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Made on an estimated budget of 450 crore, it earned just 131.2 crore net at the Indian box office. With a recovery of only 29.15% of the budget, it secured a flop verdict. After Game Changer, she was seen in War 2. Made on an estimated budget of 350 crore, War 2 scored 244.29 crore net and ended up securing a losing verdict with a recovery of 69.79%.

Can Kiara avoid a hat-trick of failures with Toxic?

There’s no official update about Toxic’s budget, but the internet is already flooded with rumors regarding the film’s crazy budget. Some reports state that the biggie was mounted on a budget of 500 crore, while others state that the cost has exceeded 600 crore. While the actual cost is likely to be much below 500 crore, the film was shot on a huge scale, and its production values are very high.

Toxic, considering the scale and the hype, must open with massive numbers at the Indian box office and will need strong word-of-mouth to succeed. While pre-release business is expected to cover a large chunk of the production cost, the film will need big numbers in the 400-500 crore net range, or even more, to become a clean success.

Becoming a box office success won’t be an easy task for Yash’s magnum opus. As a result, there’s no guarantee that the film will end Kiara Advani’s losing streak since Satyaprem Ki Katha.

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