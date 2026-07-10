Supergirl North America Box Office: Set To Beat Masters Of The Universe (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl is one of the high-budget movies currently running in theaters. The film is not earning many points at the box office, but it is very close to overtaking Masters of the Universe in North America amid its flop run. It has been recording one of the lowest daily totals ever for DC movies, suggesting that fans may still not be ready for new DC heroes. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Supergirl at the North American box office

The film is struggling hard at the box office in North America. It collected just $1.2 million on its second Wednesday at the domestic box office. It is the 4th lowest second Wednesday for a theatrically released DC movie in two decades. It is more than the second Wednesday gross of Joker 2 and Birds of Prey. In 13 days, the box office total of the DC movie has reached the $61.5 million in North America.

Supergirl is set to beat Masters of the Universe

Nicholas Galitzine’s Masters of the Universe is also one of the flops of this year. The He-Man movie is based on the Mattel media franchise. Nicholas played the titular role with Jared Leto as the evil villain Skeletor. The Amazon MGM movie has collected $64.2 million at the North American box office so far. It also has a huge budget and is a box-office flop.

According to Box Office Mojo, Supergirl is very close to beating Masters of the Universe at the North American box office. It is less than $5 million away from outgrossing the Jared Leto-starrer fantasy action drama at the North American box office. It will thus not end up as an utter box office failure.

More about Supergirl

The DCU movie has not even crossed the $50 million mark at the international box office. Its overseas total stands at $45.7 million, and adding that to the domestic cume of $61.6 million, the worldwide collection of Supergirl is $107.3 million. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the DCU movie follows Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, as she teams up with an unlikely ally on a thrilling interstellar quest for vengeance and justice after a ruthless enemy attacks those closest to her. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Box office summary

Domestic – $61.6 million

International – $45.7 million

Worldwide – $107.3 million

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