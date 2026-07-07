Michael Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Achieving A Significant Feat ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael is all set to become the first biopic ever to achieve a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It surpassed the global haul of Oppenheimer last week to become the all-time biggest biopic ever. The gap has narrowed significantly, and it will hit a major milestone over the coming weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael crosses $990 million worldwide

The music biopic has finally surpassed the $492k domestic box office haul in its 11th weekend. It dropped by 45.5% from last weekend and is now running in fewer locations. According to the data, it lost 311 theaters in North America and is now operating in only 400 locations. After 11 weekends, the movie’s domestic total has reached $371.3 million.

Michael collected solid numbers at the international box office in its 11th weekend, and the weekend’s actuals came in higher than initially reported. According to Box Office Mojo, Michael’s overseas cume has hit the $620.1 million mark, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide cume reached $991.4 million. It has thus crossed the $990 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $371.3 million

International – $620.1 million

Worldwide – $991.4 million

Set to become the first biopic ever to cross the $1 billion global milestone

Michael is just $8.6 million away from hitting the $1 billion mark worldwide. It will be the first biopic ever to cross this huge milestone worldwide. The King of Pop’s biopic will also be the first live-action release of this year to enter the $1 billion milestone.

Antoine Fuqua’s film is tracking to earn between $1 billion and $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office. The film follows the early life of Michael Jackson, from the discovery of his talent as the lead of the Jackson Five to his rise as an artist whose creative ambition fueled his pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Michael was released on April 24.

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