Alpha Box Office! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Yash Raj Films set our expectations sky high with their first female-spy action thriller, Alpha. Shiv Rawail’s directorial received mixed reactions right from the beginning. It is witnessing a decent run at the worldwide box office and has pushed Alia Bhatt’s post-COVID total to 1100 crore+. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Alia Bhatt’s post-COVID total at the worldwide box office

Alia Bhatt marked a fantastic start to the post-COVID era with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Not only did she surpass expectations with her acting chops in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, but also garnered massive figures at the box office. The 2022 biographical drama accumulated 208.17 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The journey continued with Brahmastra, which is her highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era, with a global total of 430.24 crore gross. It is to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer was an average affair, due to its high budget.

The 33-year-old star added another success to her kitty with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh, with a global total of 348.89 crore gross. Unfortunately, Jigra could not continue its streak of success, earning only 56.88 crore gross.

The fate looks uncertain for Alia Bhatt’s latest release, Alpha. In four days of its worldwide run, it has collected 63.09 crore gross. But amid all the chaos, there’s good news as it has helped push her post-COVID total to the 1100 crore club.

Take a look at detailed breakdown of Alia Bhatt’s post-COVID releases at the worldwide box office:

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 208.17 crore Brahmastra – 430.24 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore Jigra – 56.88 crore Alpha – 63.09 crore

Total – 1107.27 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of Alpha in India and worldwide here.

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