Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4( Photo Credit – Instagram/Netflix )

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s female spy-action thriller Alpha has entered the testing times at the box office. After a good opening weekend, it witnessed over a 50% drop on the first Monday. But there’s some good news, as it has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Jigra. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4

According to estimates, Alpha collected 4 crore net on day 4. It suffered a 56.75% drop compared to the opening day of 9.25 crore. Amid the mixed word-of-mouth, it is also facing competition from Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2, and other Bollywood releases.

The four-day total at the Indian box office reaches an estimated 38.5 crore net. Shiv Rawail’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore. Producer Yash Raj Films has recovered 38.5% of the reported investments. It is now to be seen how the spy-action thriller fairs after the arrival of Dhamaal 4 on July 10.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1: 9.25 crore

Day 2: 11.75 crore

Day 3: 13.6 crore

Day 4: 4 crore

Total: 38.5 crore

Knocks down Jigra!

A mini milestone has been unlocked! Alpha has surpassed the lifetime collection of Alia Bhatt’s last release, Jigra. It is now her third highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office in India (net collection):

Brahmastra – 268 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 128.89 crore Alpha – 38.5 crore (4 days) Jigra – 32.53 crore

Alpha Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 38.5 crore

Budget recovery: 38.5%

India gross: 45.43 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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