Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Recovers Twice Its Budget On Debut Weekend Despite Soft Start( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Minions & Monsters opened under the industry’s projections, marking one of the lowest debuts in the franchise. Despite the underwhelming debut, it has successfully recouped more than twice its production cost at the worldwide box office. It will also cross the break-even target at the worldwide box office soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions & Monsters crossed the $150 million mark worldwide in its opening weekend

According to reports, the weekend actuals came in higher than initially reported, but still, it is below the industry’s projection. The Illumination animation collected $37 million on its three-day weekend for a $62 million 5-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is the lowest ever in the Minions and Despicable Me franchises. It is also the only Minions movie in the trilogy to open below the $100 million mark in North America.

Minions & Monsters’ overseas actuals are also slightly higher. It collected $85.2 million on its second weekend, bringing the international total to $98.6 million across 69 markets. Allied to the $62 million domestic total, the movie’s worldwide box office is $160.6 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It will soon cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $62.0 million

International – $98.6 million

Worldwide – $160.6 million

Scores over 2x its production cost worldwide

According to reports, Minions & Monsters was made on an $80 million budget, making it a mid-budget animated film. It is notably less expensive than many recent animations, including Toy Story 5, which has a reported budget of $275 million. Therefore, despite a poor start, it will not have to struggle much to move into profitable territory.

With a global total of $160.6 million, the Minions movie has raked in over 2x its production cost in its opening weekend alone. Based on the industry’s rule, it needs $200 million to break even. Minions 3 will achieve that mark in its second weekend only. It is expected to have a weaker run than its predecessors; thus, hitting break-even in its 2nd weekend will be profitable for it.

Minions & Monsters was released in the theaters on July 1.

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