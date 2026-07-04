Minions & Monsters China Box Office: Opening Day Gross Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Minions & Monsters lands with strong numbers at the box office in China. It has surpassed Minions: The Rise of Gru’s opening-day gross in China, and its opening weekend collection could also beat Toy Story 5’s to achieve a solid feat. The film is expected to have a solid debut at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has opened with favorable numbers at the domestic box office, too, despite mixed word of mouth. However, the early reviews were quite positive for the movie. Family movies mostly emerge as financial winners, and this could be the case for the latest Minions movie, too. The animation is still performing weaker than Minions at the box office.

Minions & Monsters at the box office in China

According to a box office analyst, Luiz Fernando’s report, Minions & Monsters, has debuted at #1 in China. The report reveals that Illumination’s animation collected $4.7 million on its Friday opening day across 118k screenings, beating Minions: The Rise of Gru‘s $3.2 million opening-day collection in China. However, it is well below Minions’ $20 million, and it was in the pre-pandemic era.

What is it tracking to earn around on its opening weekend?

The movie had already collected $1.4 million in pre-sales in China for today. It is playing over 132k screenings. The Minions movie is on track to earn between $16 million and $20 million over its three-day weekend at the box office in China. It could crush Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $11.5 million debut and also challenge Toy Story 5‘s $17.8 million as the biggest debut of 2026 for Hollywood.

The film is also expected to beat The Croods: A New Age’s $18.9 million and Despicable Me 4‘s $17.4 million as the biggest pure weekend for Universal animations post-COVID. Minions & Monsters has reportedly collected $25.04 million in two days at the North American box office. It was released on July 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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