Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To The Break-Even Mark ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was released this past weekend in cinemas, competing with multiple trending hits. The animated feature has collected strong numbers on its opening weekend, recouping more than its worldwide production cost. It is on track to hit the break-even point soon, and if things go well, it will achieve it in its second weekend only. But what is its budget, and how much must it earn to break even worldwide?

Despite the projections, it registered the second biggest opening weekend in the Paw Patrol movie franchise. It is the sequel to 2023’s The Mighty Movie, and it put up a good fight with The End of Oak Street for a spot in the top 3 in this weekend’s domestic rankings. The animated feature has received positive reviews from critics and has proved to be a solid competitor to Minions & Monsters.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie at the worldwide box office

According to the numbers on Box Office Mojo, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie collected $20.2 million in its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is the second-biggest in the franchise, only behind Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie‘s $22.7 million opening weekend collection. At the worldwide box office, the animated feature has opened with a solid $68.7 million. It is expected to reach its first major global milestone this weekend.

Box office summary of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

Domestic – $20.2 million

International – $48.5 million

Worldwide – $68.7 million

How much does The Dino Movie need to break even worldwide?

According to media reports, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was made with a production budget of $40 million and opened with strong numbers. Therefore, the film has already received a significant boost and will eventually become a box office success. In its opening weekend alone, the film has collected almost 72% more than its production cost at the worldwide box office. It has thus crossed one hurdle: the recovery of its budget.

Applying the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the animated feature’s break-even target is $100 million. The film has a modest budget and a decent pace at the box office, so The Dino Movie is expected to hit its break-even target in just its second weekend. After that, the movie will have little to worry about, as it will be counting profits from then on.

What is the film about?

The synopsis states that the Paw Patrol crash-lands on a dinosaur-populated island and is thrown into a series of rescues. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie was released on August 14.

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