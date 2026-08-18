Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Tom Holland’s Blockbuster Leaves Break-Even Far Behind With 259% Gains! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the biggest hit of the year so far and the only film of 2026 to cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide. The Tom Holland starrer is way past the break-even target, generating massive profit on its break-even numbers in less than 20 days, defying the superhero fatigue claims. It is the second-fastest film to enter the $2 billion club; scroll below to find out its profits.

Inches closer to the $800 million mark domestically

Brand New Day’s weekend actuals came in higher at the domestic box office. It collected a massive $71 million at the North American box office, the biggest non-holiday-boosted three-day weekend of all time. It dropped by 50.8% from last weekend. The domestic total of the movie has hit $786.8 million in North America in 17 days. It is crossing $800 million today.

2nd fastest film to enter the $2 billion club worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a solid $118.7 million on its third three-day weekend at the international box office. Its overseas total after this weekend is a massive $1.2 billion, and, when combined with the domestic cume, its worldwide collection has hit $2.02 billion [via Box Office Mojo]. It has beaten Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the highest-grossing Spidey movie ever worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic – $786.5 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $2.02 billion

Profit earned on its budget

According to reports, the Spider-Man movie was made on a $225 million budget, placing it among high-budget movies. It earned more than that in its opening weekend and in North America alone. The film grossed $360.09 million domestically on its opening weekend.

Based on the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, Brand New Day had to earn around $562.5 million worldwide to break even. It has earned around 259.5% gains on its break-even target in just seven days. It will grow further in the coming weeks, resulting in far more profit toward break-even by the end of its theatrical run. For the record, industry trackers claim the film might earn between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion in its global run. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland in the lead role, was released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Practical Magic 2 Box Office: Can The Witches Cast A Bigger Spell Than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Worldwide?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News