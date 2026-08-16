Practical Magic 2 Box Office: Can The Sequel Outgross Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Worldwide? (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will be bewitching the audience ahead of Halloween next month with Practical Magic 2. Like this upcoming fantasy film, Beetlejuice got its sequel decades later in 2024. The Winona Ryder starrer sequel was a big hit, carrying forward the success of the previous film. There are some similarities between the Practical Magic and Beetlejuice franchises. Thus, we are here to find out how much Practical Magic 2 must earn to beat the global total of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Scroll below for the numbers.

The movie is eyeing a strong box-office debut, better than its predecessor’s. The OG cast returns with strong new members, leaving fans excited for the sequel. It failed at the box office but became a cult hit over the years. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has joined the new cast alongside MCU star Lee Pace, Joey King, and a few others.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the worldwide box office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in 2024, featuring the OG star cast of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, reprising their roles. It grossed $452 million worldwide at the box office over its lifetime [via Box Office Mojo]. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies of all time at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary of Beetlejuice 2

Domestic – $294.1 million

International – $157.9 million

Worldwide – $452.0 million

How much would Practical Magic 2 have to earn to beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Practical Magic 2 has a tough target to beat to surpass Beetlejuice 2 worldwide. It would have to earn more than $452 million worldwide to surpass the Jenna Ortega-starrer gothic horror comedy. Unlike Beetlejuice 2, Practical Magic 2’s predecessor was not a box office success, but over the years, its leading stars, Nicole and Sandra, have become two of the biggest Hollywood stars. Therefore, they have their own separate fan bases who are expected to turn up to theaters to show their love for the movie.

Practical Magic 2 has a strong star cast, and the nostalgia around it might help it emerge as a box-office winner and beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The female-led movies are doing well at the box office; for example, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which also returned after years, became a blockbuster; thus, Practical Magic 2 can be too.

More about the movie

Set 25 years after the original, the story follows the Owens family as Kylie, Sally’s daughter, uncovers dark secrets about their magical past and develops mysterious abilities. The Owens women reunite and travel to the UK to confront the source of their magic and break an ancient family curse. Practical Magic 2 will be released on September 11.

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