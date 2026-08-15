Practical Magic 2 North America Box Office: Sandra Bullock-Nicole Kidman Starrer Eyes Franchise-Best Opening 28 Years Later!



Practical Magic 2, the upcoming fantasy film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, is gearing up for release next month. The sequel will arrive after over two decades. It is expected to earn solid box-office numbers in North America, according to early estimates. It received mixed reviews from critics and was a box-office failure. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel will be directed by Susanne Bier, based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. It is the sequel to 1998’s Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing reprising their roles alongside new cast members including Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to early estimates reported by Box Office Pro, the sequel is on track to earn solid numbers at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. It is currently tracking to earn between $30 million and $40 million on its domestic debut weekend. It will be around the debut collection of The Lost City [$30.4 million] and Ocean’s Eight [$41.6 million].

It will be far more than the opening weekend collection of 1998’s Practical Magic. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Practical Magic 2 will have the franchise’s best opening domestically. It collected $13.1 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend and rakedin $46.7 million in its domestic lifetime.

What is the film about?

The story follows the Owens family 25 years after the first film, as Sally’s daughter, Kylie, uncovers dark family secrets and develops mysterious abilities of her own. As an ancient curse threatens the next generation, the Owens women must travel from Massachusetts to the UK to confront the source of their magic and break the curse once and for all.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman‘s starrer Practical Magic 2 is set to be released on September 11.

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