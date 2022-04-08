The Lost City Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez

Director: Adam Nee, Aaron Nee

What’s Good: A nak*d (but[t] censored) Channing Tatum for the girls, a messy-yet-s*xy Sandra Bullock for the guys and Brad Pitt being Brad Pitt for either of them!

What’s Bad: It falls into its own (jungle) trap following the done and dusted formula

Loo Break: It’s 110 minutes long and not that bad to force you for a break

Watch or Not?: Only if you are okay with stepping into the jungle one more time, knowing how the journey is going to end!

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical Theatrical Release

Runtime: 111 Minutes

User Rating:

As the title explicitly suggests that there’s going to be a ‘lost city & what do we do with the things that are lost? Find them! So, a reclusive middle-aged author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) blows up her book tour eventually getting kidnapped by ‘Harry Potter’ Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) because she’s a romance adventure novelist and she must be knowing how to decode a message written in a foreign language leading to a probable treasure.

Loretta’s book’s cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) in an attempt to impress her hires Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt) to save her from Fairfax. By now, we all know how every adventure-actioner ends, by accomplishing the adventure the leads take the whole journey (and a big fat paycheque). Lost City is found in the end and if you consider that a spoiler, don’t watch this.

The Lost City Movie Review: Script Analysis

Seth Gordon’s story tries to take the jungle as its central character and create some intriguing situations around it. He succeeds at places but then we’ve been to such jungles many times before and you how it knows to repeat-visit a place too many times. Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee, and Aaron Nee’s screenplay doesn’t have it in it to hold back with visuals if not content. Cinematographer Jonathan Sela rarely gets into the ‘John Wick’ mode wasting many action sequences keeping them basic.

Jungle adventures always work for the traps infused in them by the writers, here the story is pretty predictable and the dangers aren’t dangerous enough. There was scope to go all fictional and Hunger Games-esque which could’ve broadened the ways of dispersing entertainment in the narrative, but the makers here keep it real (which gets boring at places).

The Lost City Movie Review: Star Performance

Sandra Bullock going “Why are you so handsome?” to Brad Pitt in a scene might bring your hopes about what’s going to come next, but behind all the glam there’s nothing to gloat about much. Sandra goes for an effortless attempt at playing Loretta but that crosses the line jumping into the ‘uninterested’ territory.

Channing Tatum becomes the damsel in distress for this one and he’s not good at making fun of himself by being clumsy; Chris Pratt is still ruling characters in the zone with his Andy Dwyer from Parks & Rec. The makers rely too heavily on developing the steamy chemistry between Sandra & Channing, allotting them multiple sequences to build the same. But, unfortunately, the spark doesn’t come across as something that would save this sinking ship.

Daniel Radcliffe’s special appearance is uni-dimensional at best, as he holds a similar acting mood throughout the film. There’s no variation, no surprises for him to broaden the scope to act. Brad Pitt in his cameo kinda plays himself on-screen, as in his only scene he tries to lure Sandra Bullock with his charm. The Office’s ‘Oscar’ Oscar Nunez leaves no mark with his special appearance.

The Lost City Movie Review: Direction, Music

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee get into the jungle promising a thrilling ride but the story loses its pace while entering the second half of the film. Nee brothers don’t do much different from all the wild brouhaha witnessed on-screen before.

Pinar Toprak’s music, too, is as underwhelming as other aspects of the film. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Red Right Hand, which is mastered by Peaky Blinders as their signature song, is royally wasted in this one. The quirky thump which is the signature base sound effect of jungle adventures is completely missing.

The Lost City Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, The Lost City doesn’t require your visit to the theatre but could be a considerable option to murder some free time on a boring weekday (avoid spoiling the weekend).

Two and a half stars!

The Lost City Trailer

The Lost City releases on 08 April, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching The Lost City.

