Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Jessica Williams, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler & Ensemble.

Director: David Yates

What’s Good: J.K. Rowling’s shadow is evident and she manages to even create some magical moments like her base series. But…

What’s Bad: That we are going nowhere deeper than the surface level and making a film costing millions of dollars about a conflict that doesn’t scare even the ones involved.

Loo Break: The first half gets stretched beyond maximum and it’s the right time to unleash the nature.

Watch or Not?: I would suggest wait for its OTT release. I am assuming Potterheads might have already left reading, so the advice is for general audience.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Somehow they always fail in killing Gellert Grindelwald & that creates a job opportunity for JK Rowling and 200 other people. So, Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is now planning to initiate a war with the muggles and rule the entire world, not just his reality, but the realms beyond too. For that he must win the elections and become the Minister of highest order. But Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) will not let that happen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review: Script Analysis

If you are aware and not liking how things are moving, like me, the Fantastic Beats And Where To Find Them franchise is moving solely based on the screenplays written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kolves. There are no books available. So as audience, even you and me are going in clueless without knowing what to expect. But doesn’t look like the makers are in any mood to surprise us too. The urge to make surface-level installments in a franchise that has a goldmine of stories is so evident and bothering, that one cannot ignore it.

The Secrets Of Dumbledore opens with a promise of showing you two lovers being pitched against each other and the anticipation of the great war between them. But what we rather get is 3 minutes of light show from their respective wands that ends on them feeling each other’s heartbeats (don’t you dare criticise Karan Johar ever Potterheads). You know I am talking about Albus and Gellert’s iconic love story. There is so much juice. They are connected not just by love but even blood. But nothing gets the focus and a story it deserves.

For the matter, a movie that was suppose to focus on Dumbledore, focuses on everything else more but Albus. If the secret child and the blood bond were your motivation, maybe making an entire movie about it wasn’t a good idea? As I said, the opening is emotional. Everyone is going through the repercussions of the events of Crimes Of Grindelwald (a sequel I didn’t like at all). It is like people are moving towards finding redemption and some even achieving their goals. But what we get after all the anticipation doesn’t even feel like a climax.

Who actually gets a good story line is Dan Fogler Jacob. Remember how he fell for Queenie? Well he wants to now marry her and completely ignorant of the fact that she is a witch and one that can read minds. But everything around him is cute and his redemption is emotional. Rest all are given balanced screentime without any real consequence. Take for example, Yusuf Kama played by William Nadylam. He goes to the enemy camp and camouflages as one of them, but why? Did he serve any purpose by doing that? I can’t see any.

Even Ezra Miller with a character so rich and juicy literally gets nothing to do except getting an one line revelation.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review: Star Performance

I have to agree I missed Johnny Depp every single time Mads Mikkleson appeared on screen. Not that Mads isn’t a good actor, he is amazing and needs no validation. But his approach to Grindelwald is one tone dark with no later. Depp introduced standard eccentric nature to Gellert in his run and there is no way we can separate that quality from the character.

Eddie Redmayne as expected invests all his has to play Newt. The actor has the highest screen time and makes sure he uses that to his profit. Jessica Williams alongside him is a treat to witness. Jude Law plays Dumbledore like he is expected to. Revealing mysteries when expected and saving the day when things feel impossible. But in a movie that has him in the title, he definitely deserved more.

Fogler Jacob is the best things about Secrets Of Dumbledore. I might be in minority but I am happy here. The actor has to be a human amidst the wizard without being the caricature of a comic relief. He makes sure you empathize with his emotions and join him on his journey.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review: Direction, Music

David Yates direction lives only in frames and not in the larger context. It’s like things happen one after the another without a substantial outcome and it becomes weirdly jarring to connect all bits after a point. He of course excels in capturing monsters and the mystery around them, but there is just one in this instalment.

Music by James Newton Howard is staple Harry Potter universe inspired tune to which the story unfolds. But isn’t bad that you will ignore.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Movie Review: The Last Word

The fact that Johnny Depp was replaced due to his personal life controversy, and J.K. Rowling continues to get two credits for screenplay and characters will forever ring the bells of bias in my head. Keeping that aside, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore choses to be surface level when it has much more to explore. Maybe better than the sequel but still disappointing.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore releases on 8 April, 2022.

