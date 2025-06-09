With so many old and new films and shows from around the world arriving every week on various streaming platforms, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with them all, let alone watch every one of them. To help solve this constant what-to-watch dilemma, we handpick certain titles that sometimes fly under the radar. You might have missed one such brilliant crime thriller series, which was released last year. That series is ‘The Day of the Jackal’ starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch in the lead roles. Read on to know more about it, its plot, and why you can’t afford to miss it.

The Day of the Jackal – Plot

The gripping British spy thriller series is a modern reimagining of the acclaimed 1973 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name. The basic plot follows a cold-blooded assassin and highly skilled sniper known only as The Jackal (brilliantly played by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne), who executes high-profile targets for a fee. When the master of disguise accepts his latest mission and begins to do the prep work, he finds himself being pursued by a relentless intelligence agent and firearms expert, Bianca Pullman (played by Lashana Lynch). With time running out and the stakes higher than ever, The Jackal must stay one step ahead in the cat-and-mouse game, or risk his most dangerous mission becoming his last.

The Day of the Jackal – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The series holds an impressive critics’ score of 85% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has received a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

Where to Watch The Day of the Jackal On OTT?

The series, set in a ten-episode format, is available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform in India.

Will There Be Another Season?

Yes, The Day of the Jackal has already been renewed for a second season. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2026, although an official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited.

The Day of the Jackal Trailer

