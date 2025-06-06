The John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the titular role, is slated for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025, in the US and on June 13 in Indian theatres. While Keanu Reeves reprises his role from the earlier films in a supporting capacity, action movie buffs are already looking ahead to the fifth John Wick movie and wondering what it’s going to be about. If you are rowing the same boat, then read on to know what director Chad Stahelski has revealed about the sequel’s shooting schedule, series’ kill count, and the bold new direction John Wick 5 might take.

John Wick 5 Shooting Schedule

According to a recent report by Variety, Chad Stahelski, who has directed all four John Wick films starring Keanu Reeves, was quizzed about the shooting details of the fifth John Wick movie. The stunt performer-turned-director revealed that he was still working on it. While no concrete update was given, he said that “When everything feels right and we’ve really seen the movie in our heads, we know the themes, we know the cast we want to do it, then we just pull the trigger.”

John Wick Total Kill Count

When the filmmaker was asked how many people have been killed in the franchise, he reportedly said that the total body count is estimated to be around 1000. And that’s a crazy number for any action film series.

What Sets John Wick 5 Apart

In an earlier interaction with Empire, Chad Stahelski spilled the beans about the direction the upcoming sequel might take. The franchise veteran revealed that John Wick 5’s plot will take an entirely different route compared to the first four films. So, the High Table storyline, a major arc until now, has reached its conclusion and won’t be the focus this time.

That means we’re getting an entirely new story, which is what excites us the most. If you look at the last three John Wick films, the core narrative largely revolved around Keanu Reeves being hunted by deadly assassins. Even the action choreography, though spectacular, started to feel familiar. It’s high time the audience got a break from that formula. And the 5th installment might just be that.

About The John Wick Film Series

The first film (2014) of the franchise follows former hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves), who has left behind his violent past to lead a peaceful life. But when his car is stolen and his beloved dog is killed by the son of a powerful crime lord, he goes on a brutal rampage of vengeance as he hunts down those responsible. In the next three sequels, Keanu Reeves reprised his role, and the character is further drawn into the ultra-violent underworld while dealing with deadly assassins who are determined to take his life.

