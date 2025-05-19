John Wick: Chapter 5 is shaping up to be the most ambitious chapter in the franchise. After the fourth film wrapped things up with John seemingly free and possibly dead, the story seems to be far from over. Besides, the protagonist might not be going back to his old apartment in New York anytime soon, and instead, the journey looks ready to leap across continents.

Director Chad Stahelski’s Vision

Director Chad Stahelski has been hinting at a story that crosses borders. He’s got his eye on China, Africa, and the Middle East for filming. It looks like Stahelski’s ambition has got the better of him as it is a serious step up from where it all began for just one man in a city filled with enemies.

With each new entry, the John Wick saga has stepped farther from New York, subsequently turning what started as a revenge tale into a sprawling global crime epic.

John Wick’s Journey From One City To Entire World

John’s journey out of New York really began in the second film. That one sent him to Rome on business. He returned to the US, but the pattern was set. By the end of Chapter 2, he was a marked man, and the safe streets of New York no longer offered protection. Each sequel pulled him deeper into the world run by the High Table, and that world stretched far beyond American borders.

As the films got bigger, so did the budget. The more people watched, the more the creators could show. The action left New York behind and embraced international borders. The movie’s influence touched every corner of the map with the likes of Paris, Casablanca, and Osak, but chapter 5 looks ready to push even further.

John Wick’s Filming In China Looks A Looming Possibility

Stahelski seems drawn to the past, hinting that ancient history might play a role in the next film. That opens the door to exploring the roots of the High Table itself. If the fifth film does dive into the origins of this shadowy organization, it could bring a fresh layer to the story, digging into mythology while delivering the franchise’s signature intensity.

Politics could play a role in how far they can take things, especially if Stahelski’s wish to film in China depends on diplomatic shifts (per Screenrant). Still, even without that, there’s no shortage of ground to cover. The world of John Wick has already stretched to Tokyo, Berlin, and Morocco. Chapter 5 will likely keep pushing those limits.

New York Still Matters, But It’s No Longer Home

While New York is still part of the story and Winston’s Continental still stands there, the series has moved well beyond it. The deeper John is dragged into this violent underworld, the further he gets from the city he once called home. Even the spinoffs are following that lead. Ballerina, for example, has scenes shot in Budapest, showcasing another international chapter in the same deadly universe.

