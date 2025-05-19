The Weeknd, now attempting to shed his stage name and embrace his real identity, Abel Tesfaye, took another shot at acting this week, and well, he missed once again. His latest effort, Hurry Up Tomorrow, a musical thriller directed by Trey Edward Shults, landed hard with a thud. The film opened to brutal reviews and bombed at the box office, continuing the rough streak that began with his previous acting project, HBO’s The Idol. That show was cancelled shortly after its premiere season, leaving behind a trail of scathing critiques and a dismal 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Weeknd’s Latest Performance Is Worse Than The Idol

Unfortunately for Tesfaye, Hurry Up Tomorrow has done even worse. The film has been given an even lower score, sinking to 16% on the same aggregator site. The story features him as a distorted version of himself (yes, yet again), the same approach that he took in The Idol. Audiences and critics alike agree that the performances don’t land, and the film feels more like an extended music video than a standalone cinematic experience.

Toussaint Egan of IGN Movies said, “It’s no Purple Rain, but it at least manages to find a handful of visually stimulating moments amid the vapidity.” Fox 19’s review was even harsher, “I hate to say it, but there’s not really a lot interesting to tell about this film.” Nick Schager of The Daily Beast perfectly summed it up, “A feature-length ego-stroke of monumental hubris that instantly assumes pole position in the race for year’s worst movie.”

Tour Profits Outshine Box Office Numbers

The Weeknd’s titular album, by the way, is currently doing better than the movie. Tesfaye’s tour is drawing in more revenue than Hurry Up Tomorrow managed to pull in its opening weekend. Despite a reported $15 million budget, the film brought in only $3.3 million (per Box Office Mojo) and failed to crack the top five. Even The Accountant 2, a holdover, beat it.

Beyond the blow to Tesfaye’s acting career, this failure has also cast a shadow on co-star Jenna Ortega. The actress, known for Netflix’s Wednesday and box office winners like Scream V and Scream VI, seemed unstoppable until recently. Her previous film, Death of a Unicorn, co-starring Paul Rudd and released by A24, couldn’t muster much interest either, barely scraping $12 million in total domestic earnings.

Barry Keoghan also appears in Hurry Up Tomorrow, a recent Oscar nominee who’s been grabbing headlines with his upcoming role as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic. For now, though, even his rising star power couldn’t save this film from a quick descent into irrelevance.

