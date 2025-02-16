Fans have been left in shock after finally hearing The Weeknd’s speaking voice, and it’s not at all what they expected. The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, is widely known for his hauntingly smooth vocals and brooding persona but has managed to keep his off-stage voice largely a mystery.

The Weeknd’s Interaction With His Fan

A recent clip of the singer softly asking a fan where he had traveled from for the show has sent the internet into a frenzy, with some longtime supporters admitting they’d never actually heard him speak before.

“Been a fan of that man since 2012 and I’ve never heard him actually talk till today,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “He has a customer service voice 😂😂”

He has a customer service voice 😂😂 — 👼🏽🤍𝐸𝓁𝒾𝓈𝑒🏹🦢 (@elisebyranne) August 8, 2022

A third wrote, “He looks like The Weeknd but sounds like the comedian Trevor Noah.” A fourth simply said, “This guy is arguably the most famous singer alive right now and we barely get to hear him speak.”

He looks like The Weeknd but sounds like the comedian Trevor Noah — Mekky (@Mekk_y) August 9, 2022

Saying Goodbye to The Weeknd?

The unexpected revelation comes as The Weeknd prepares to turn 35 and distances himself from the persona that made him a global star.

Last month, he dropped what might be his final album under the moniker after previously hinting that he was ready to “kill” The Weeknd and reinvent himself.

While his future in music remains unclear, he’s already diving into new creative ventures, including ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow,’ a film he co-wrote and stars in alongside Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega.

The official plot description reads, “A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

The Weeknd’s transition from moody pop icon to Hollywood storyteller follows a bumpy attempt at acting in HBO’s The Idol, which was widely criticized. But despite that setback, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. With four Grammys, multiple MTV VMAs, and a staggering $300 million net worth, his melancholic music might suggest despair, but his real life tells a different story.

