Taylor Swift is one of the most loved pop stars in the music industry. She has given multiple chartbusters and has a massive fan following. While many have only good things to say, The Weeknd had a different thing to say about her. They both have several Grammy Awards and number 1 hits under their belts and have created their own unique sounds.

The Weeknd’s mainstream breakout came in 2015 with his sophomore album Beauty Behind the Madness. It contained hit singles such as “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Often.” Swift debuted a few years before The Weeknd, and when they finally met, she made a lasting impression on the up-and-coming artist.

After the Grammy Awards that year, The Weeknd found himself at a party for Sam Smith at a ritzy mansion in Bel-Air. Taylor Swift and other hitmakers such as Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran were also there. During a conversation with Rolling Stone, the Canadian singer recalled his meeting with Swift.

He said, “Everyone was hammered. Sam had just won, like, every Grammy, so he was having the time of his life… Everybody was having a great time, all these cool things were happening, and I was shaking, like — ‘F*ck, I really want a drink.’” At that time, Taylor Swift approached him and began gushing about how much she loved his music, and that she’d been a fan since long before his big break.

“She actually schooled me on my own sh*t. She was like, ‘I’ve been listening to ‘The Morning’ [from his debut mixtape House of Balloons] for years — it’s one of my favorite songs ever!’” he said and added, “She might have just Googled it, but she seemed genuine.”

The Weeknd recounted his encounter with Taylor Swift, revealing that their interaction lasted approximately 15 minutes. Regrettably, it wasn’t an entirely reassuring experience for him. “The whole time she was talking, she was kind of, like, petting my hair?” he remembered. “I think she was just drawn to it — she must have been a little gone off a few drinks. And of course, I’m not going to be like, ‘Hey, can you stop?’”

“I mean, it felt good! But when she started petting my hair, that’s when I was like, ‘I definitely need a drink,’” he admitted about their conversation. During that period, The Weeknd was sporting his trademark dreadlocks, inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, which he had diligently cultivated over four years. However, in 2016, he decided to part ways with his distinctive hairstyle and cut his hair.

