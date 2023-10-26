Celebrities are often treated as “public properties,” and the worst was when Drake, Kid Cudi, and Bebe Rexha, among others, were thrown objects while they were performing on stage. Cardi B recently lost her calm and thrashed her mic at an audience member who threw their drink at her. Nick Jonas also faced an embarrassing moment when a bra was hurled at him in the presence of his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But years before, Justin Bieber was a victim of such behavior but handled the situation like an utmost cutie. Scroll below for more details!

Justin achieved fame at a very young age. He was only 13 when Scooter Braun discovered him and signed him with RBMG Records. His single Baby made him an overnight sensation, and the following albums, Under The Mistletoe and Believe, helped him become the first-ever artist to have five US number-one albums by the age of 18. Rest, as they say, is history, but Bieber has one of the most successful careers as a pop star today.

An old video is now resurfacing the internet that shows Justin Bieber saying “I love you guys” to his fans on stage when a member of the audience throws their heavy bag at him. It directly hits his forehead, and he goes, “Ouch.”

Justin Bieber handled the situation very well as he continued, “That didn’t feel good. I don’t know why she just threw that at me.” We have recently seen how Cardi B lost her calm and retaliated with aggression, but JB dealing in such a mature way truly has our heart.

Beliebers were also very proud of their teen icon as they bombarded the comments section with praises.

A user wrote, “So rude gat damn poor kid”

Another commented, “That’s mean. Imagine if you were that age”

“Bro didn’t expect that but still that messed up,” a viewer reacted.

Another wrote, “Before his innocence was taken”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Well, Justin Bieber surely wouldn’t take that behavior today. He’s grown so much and knows when to give it back very well. We have previously seen him defending his wife, Hailey Bieber, and ex-girlfriends when fans would unnecessarily spread hate against them.

