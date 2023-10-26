Friends is one of the most loved sitcoms. While all the characters have stayed with us despite so many years, the bromance between Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing is one of the show’s most iconic and enduring aspects. Their unique bond is central to the series and has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide.

Much like fans around the world, both actors are also emotionally attached to their respective characters, after all, they played the role for years. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that actors have a history of stealing props from their sets as an extra memento of all the time and memories associated with it.

Even the beloved Friends star, Matt LeBlanc, couldn’t resist the charm of this heartfelt Joey-Chandler bromance keepsake as the iconic series approached its conclusion. Matt revealed what he took from the sets when Jimmy Fallon asked him about it. The actor said, “I took a f*** ton of cash,” jokingly.

Later, on a more serious note, he admits, “You know what I have that’s really cool? You know how in Joey and Chandler’s apartment, we had the foosball table? I have the actual ball from the table. The foosball. I have it in my toolbox, somewhere.”

The foosball table holds special significance for the unversed because it symbolizes Joey and Chandler‘s unique bond. They initially bought it as their inaugural shared item for their apartment, opting for it over a conventional kitchen table. This table remained a fixture in their living space from the 12th episode of the first season until the series’ conclusion.

What makes it even more poignant is that, in the final Friends Episode, they had to dismantle the iconic foosball table to retrieve their beloved Duck 2 and Chick 2, effectively marking the end of their time living together.

Though a toolbox might seem like an unusual choice for housing this memento of their bromance, it’s a touching reminder that the small, sentimental tokens in life often hold the greatest meaning. For Matt LeBlanc, the foosball table represents the countless years that Joey and Chandler spent together, solidifying their status as the original best friends of television.

