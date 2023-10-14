Matt LeBlanc, who famously played the role of Joey Tribbiani in Friends, once got in legal trouble over unpaid commissions. A former manager of the actor sued him for not paying his commission as per a deal between them. This goes back to 2008, when it was already four years his iconic show Friends ended. Apparently, the former managed of the actor also had unpaid commissions from LeBlanc’s show Joey, which was dubbed as Friends’ spin-off. Scroll down to know the details.

The Friends show premiered in 1994 and ran till 2004. Matt LeBlanc then took on the show Joey which failed to impress the audiences. Joey ran only for two years i.e. from 2004 to 2006. Apparently, LeBlanc earlier agreed to 15% of all the pilots to his manager at the time, Camille Cerio. But the payments stopped taking place after the year 2000.

According to Business Insider, Matt LeBlanc was sued for $1 million by his former manager, Camille Cerio. The latter, as per reports, filed a lawsuit against him for breaching their contract, claiming that he owed him his commission for managing his career. LeBlanc, on the other hand, maintained that he paid Cerio more than $200,000. Cerio, in the lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court, mentioned that this payment was nothing compared to what LeBlanc earned from his royalties from Friends and its spin-off Joey.

In the lawsuit, Cerio also claimed that Matt LeBlanc had earlier agreed to give her a cut of 15 per cent from all the pilots, but apparently, the actor stopped paying her in 2000. For the unversed, LeBlanc used to make $1 million per episode on Friends.

Ironically, Matt LeBlanc, in an interview, once shared how he once asked his agent to lose his number as he was done with acting after his show Joey ended in 2006.

“For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out,” said LeBlanc adding, “I wanted to not have a schedule, not be somewhere. I was in a position to do that. My agent was bummed. Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’. I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years’. It was a very dark time. I almost had a nervous breakdown.”

