The actors in the 90s carried a different vibe altogether. We can’t stop reminiscing about their old throwback pictures from the era, from their chiseled jawlines to hairstyles. And to improve your Friday evening, we have got our hands on a Friends fame Matt LeBlanc’s photo dump from the 90s where we look like a living ‘Snacc’ and photos scream of thirst trap as netizens compare him with young Johnny Depp. Scroll below to take a look!

Matt, who played the role of ‘Joey’ in Friends, rose to fame after the show became successful among fans worldwide. It is one of the best sitcoms ever made in cinema history, and while that’s still debatable, the cast enjoys a massive fan following worldwide.

Matt LeBlanc enjoys quite a fandom on social media, with over 7 million followers on Instagram. An Instagram page named ‘Friends’ shared a photo dump of the actor looking like a ‘Snacc’ from the 90s, and we’re obsessing over him. Take a look at the pics below:

If that doesn’t make your Friday better, we don’t know what will!

Reacting to Matt LeBlanc’s photo dump on Instagram, a fan commented, “Looks a bit like the young johnny depp”

Another user commented, “They dont make them like this anymore 😢”

A third commented, “The first picture…oh.my.god.”

A fourth commented, “He was crazy gorgeous😍”

We would agree with all the fan reactions here, Matt was undoubtedly very handsome and popular back then.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the Friends actor was linked with TV producer Aurora Mulligan, who was 17 years younger than him, as reported by The Sun. But as they say, love knows no boundaries!

What are your thoughts on Matt LeBlanc’s photo dump from the 90s screaming thirst trap? Tell us in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

