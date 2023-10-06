The Friends cast shared a very close bond with each other even after the show ended in 2004. However, we cannot deny the fact that there were indeed some differences between some of them, no matter how they came across in front of their fans. Matt LeBlanc apparently once felt that his co-star Matthew Perry was an a*shole despite the deep bond they shared with each other. These allegations were revealed by Matt’s estranged father, Paul LeBlanc. Scroll down to know the details.

The iconic Friends started in 1994 and concluded in 2004 with a fixed leading star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The six of them have always stood up for each other, making headlines for all the right reasons.

However, Matt LeBlanc’s estranged father Paul LeBlanc, according to The Mirror, once claimed that Matt thought that Matthew Perry was “an a*shole” adding that “he wanted to pound on [Perry] a couple of times.” As per Paul’s allegations, Matt and Perry did not always see eye-to-eye. Paul, in an interview, also shared that Matt did find David Schwimmer “’kind of dry, a bit too serious.” However, Matt apparently “always liked Lisa [Kudrow]’. For the unversed, Matt’s father left him when he was just a kid. But they later reconciled years later with the actor reportedly buying him a six-bedroom house in Colorado along with a Porsche car.

Matt later spoke about his father revealing, “He was a ladies’ man. Now he’s man. Now he’s old. I don’t talk to him. You can learn valuable lessons from unpleasant people too.”

Matt LeBlanc, however, never said anything against his Friends co-stars and maintained the tight bond as a family both on and off-screen. In an interview, Matt shared, “Courteney and Lisa are like my big sisters, but Jen’s like my little sister. Matthew’s like my little brother, and David’s like my big brother.” He continued, “That’s how it all broke down. And it’s literally just like chronological.”

Even after the show wrapped, Matt LeBlanc made sure he stayed in touch with Matthew and other co-stars. In 2016, i.e. 12 years after the show wrapped, Matt revealed, “I saw him yesterday. I love that guy! I can not see him for five years and then get in a room together and still have that shorthand with each other.”

He concluded, “It’s amazing, really. Ten years in a building with no windows and the doors locked, we got to know each other pretty well.”

