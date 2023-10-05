The OTT platform Netflix has got some fantastic shows available to stream in India. With the digital boom, viewers are indeed interested in watching shows in their own comfort.

However, it is not easy to please the audience with long-format content, and the ones that kept the viewers hooked till their last episode have spent weeks in the top 10 list on Netflix India. From Wednesday to All Of Us Are Dead, we have brought you a list of shows that were trending for weeks in the past year, and you will be surprised to check some titles.

Some of these further listed titles spent about seven months in the Top 10 trending list on Netflix in India.

Check out the list here:

Wednesday

The story of our favorite outcast, Wednesday, kept millions of viewers engaged till the end as she marked her mysterious and adventurous journey in her new school. The US show came out to be one of the most beloved ones on the streaming service as it spent 28 weeks in the Top 10 trending list.

All Of Us Are Dead

Per The Streaming Lab, this South Korean drama was no less than Wednesday in India as it also spent a whopping 28 weeks in the trending list. All Of Us Are Dead revolves around a zombie virus that spreads in a school, and the students must escape without getting infected.

Stranger Things 4

It took the latest season of the show three years to arrive after its previous one. Stranger Things 4 saw El and her gang getting separated as they fought Vecna. The show was on the list for 21 weeks in India.

True Beauty

Another South Korean drama, this time a romantic comedy, was seen trending in the country for 18 weeks. The show reflected on body positivity and self-love and starred Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young in the lead roles.

Manifest Season 1

While the 2018 show arrived a few years late on Netflix, it was immediately picked up by viewers as they binge-watched the supernatural show. Manifest Season 1 was on the trending list for 16 weeks.

Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Surveen Chawla starrer action drama series Rana Naidu was widely loved by the audience. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10 and was on the trending list for 12 weeks, aka three months.

Never Have I Ever

The US teen drama featuring an Indian-origin girl truly has a separate fan base in India. The show is filled with Indian elements, from ethnic wear to trending Hindi or Telugu pop songs; fans have mentioned how it is a delight to watch the show. Undoubtedly, the show was on the list for 11 weeks.

The Night Agent

The 2023 drama The Night Agent wowed many with its shocking, thrilling, and adventurous script. The show trended in India for nine weeks.

Kohrra

Barun Sobti’s crime thriller based in Punjab was among the most lauded web series of 2023 in India. Kohrra saw a number of actors bringing their best to the screens and spent eight weeks on the top 10 trending shows list.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill’s The Witcher was no less than Kohrra as it also saw a plethora of viewers tuning to Netflix to watch the drama. The show also spent eight weeks in the category.

Surprisingly, only two Indian shows made it to the list. Well, from Wednesday to The Witcher, let us know how many shows on the list you have watched.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Sex Education Season 4 Amasses A Record 25 Million+ Views In 2 Weeks On Netflix, Leaves Behind The Current Releases Continuing To Reign

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News