Prime Video announced that Expats, the six-part limited series directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee, will premiere January 26, 2024. The teaser art for the series was also revealed.

Expats stars Academy Award- and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo). Kidman and Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. The series’ feature-length penultimate episode will have its European premiere screening at BFI’s London International Film Festival on October 9.

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David, also star in the series.

Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who was the first writer onboarded to the series.

Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (After Yang, Bones and All) and Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard) also serve as executive producers. Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on Expats, with Bell and Wang.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘356 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Releases ‘Double’ The Title From His 15-Track Follow-Up Album To His Debut ‘Dark Room,’ Says “It Is An Inner Journey, In Search Of Good & Evil”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News