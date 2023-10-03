‘Loki’ Tom Hiddleston is all set to return on the OTT platform, and the Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for Loki 2. The character arc from villain to anti-hero and now a hero had been one hell of a roller-coaster ride for the audience. The series’s executive producer has now sparked hope of his future reunion with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Stick to the end of the article to get the full deets.

Tom and Chris came together for the MCU in 2011’s Thor, and since then, the English actor became a fan favorite as he went to become the main villain in 2012’s The Avengers. The Crimson Peak star has been popping up in several movies, and when he died in Endgame, the fans were left disappointed.

Luckily, with the multiverse coming into play in the MCU, the makers found a loophole to bring Tom Hiddleston back as the God of Mischief, and now we are already just a few days away from Loki Season 2. The series’s executive producer, Kevin Wright, sparked hope at Loki and Thor’s reunion with his latest quote in an interview with Variety as per The Direct. Marvel already brought out deleted footage from the pilot season of the Disney+ series where Chris Hemsworth voiced Frog-Thor; hence, the actor won’t mind returning for another cameo.

Loki Season 2 executive producer hinted that the end goal for Tom Hiddleston’s MCU role is to unite with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and said, “I don’t want to — yeah. I think the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling. But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that’s been the goal of these two seasons.”

This majorly hints at a Loki and Thor reunion and is a big deal for the fans. The MCU has been seeing a dip after the Avengers: Endgame, and many hopes have been pined upon this series.

The studio is also taking a risk at keeping Jonathan Majors as the main villain aka Kang the Conqueror, even after his assault case, which is still on.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 will start streaming on Disney+ on October 6th.

