X-Men comprises some of the greatest characters in the Marvel comics, and we saw a few of them when Fox brought a few films in the franchise, and that’s how we got Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, probably the best thing ever about those films. After the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, came into existence, fans waited for when to bring in the mutants in this universe and with the studio acquiring the rights, it was a step closer. Now, there have been reports the studio is gearing up to bring out the first major movie around the X-Men.

We have already seen Sir Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2 as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier, but fans were very much disappointed with the way his character was handled in it and didn’t last long enough in the film. This untitled project is in the very nascent stage at the moment, but still, it has been one of the major updates regarding the franchise, and it has excited the fans.

As per Deadline, Marvel Studios is going to soon hold writers’ pitches for the much-awaited X-Men movie. As the writers’ strike has already come to an end, the hunt for the writer of this highly-anticipated film will begin soon. As per the source, the studio is going to hold the meetings later in the fall this year, and they will lock in the right person by early 2024.

For the unversed, Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox rights of the X-Men universe and its library in 2019 only, and since then, the fans have been waiting for some major update on this front, and finally, it is here. However, there has been no official announcement of the same.

The fans taking to social media platform X have shared their ideas and excitement on the news.

One of the fans posted, “This is huge”

Another wrote, “This is going to be Incredible… MCU X-Men”

A third one with a hint of doubt said, “Begging the studios to put a tremendous effort into this but”

Followed, “I have been waiting my whole life for an MCU X-Men movie!” “Will we finally see a cross-over between Xmen and the Avengers?” and “That means that the first MCU X-Men film will happen right after the Secret Wars.”

Another giving an idea wrote, “Use the Fox movies as the origin story. Wrap it up in Secret Wars. MCU X-men begins the Krakoa era.”

“After so many years, the X-Men is finally coming to the MCU,” read one comment.

Marvel will begin to meet with writers to hear pitches for their ‘X-MEN’ movie. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/vCz6q26py3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 29, 2023

Before the X-Men comes on the big screen, the fans would get to see Hugh Jackman once again as Wolverine in his iconic yellow suit in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds and the fans are just hyped up about it. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2025.

